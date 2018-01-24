В Сети появился трейлер нового сезона мегапопулярного сериала "Друзья"

С тех пор, как сериал "Друзья" закончился, не утихают разговоры о возможном продолжении любимого ситкома.

Совсем недавно, в 2017 году еще раз прошла информация о том, что легендарный ситком может получить продолжение. Западные СМИ написали, что автором нового сезона может выступить Марта Кауффман - сценарист оригинальных серий. Помогать ей в создании новой части сериала будет Лиза Кудроу, известная поклонникам по роли Фиби. Сама Кауффман информацию о возможном продолжении сериала отрицала, хотя поклонники тут же решили, что она просто хочет сохранить интригу.

Ранее, в 2016 году, актер Мэттью Перри рассказал о том, что скоро будет снят один эпизод, приуроченный к юбилею сериала. В интервью изданию E! Online он так прокомментировал эту новость:

"Я ведь даже и представить не мог, насколько популярным будет сериал. Я никогда не задумывался о будущем и тем более не мог предугадать, что буду причастен к столь масштабному проекту. Уверен, что успех "Друзей" не сможет повторить ни один сериал".

Но и этот один эпизод снять не удалось, потому что все остальные актеры "Друзей" отказались принимать участие в съемках.

И вот в январе 2018 года в Сети появился трейлер нового сезона "Друзей". За считанные часы ролик набрал более пяти. Миллионов просмотров - такой интерес до сих пор сохраняется у поклонников к продолжению "Друзей".

В "трейлере" все звезды оригинальных "Друзей", уже в возрасте, все вместе, находятся как будто на одной съемочной площадке. Вот Майк и Фиби - у них вроде как проблемы с браком. Чендлер и Моника разводятся. Росс и Рейчел ругаются. А Джоуи по сей день один.

И как тут не поверить!

Однако сами авторы ролика признались, что так называемый трейлер - обыкновенный монтаж. Они использовали кадры из сериалов "Эпизоды" с участием Мэтта Леблана, "Город хищниц" с Кортни Кокс, "Веб-терапия" с Лизой Кудроу, а также кадры с вручения кинонаграды "Золотой глобус".

Что ж, остается надеяться, что найдется сильный и убедительный продюсер, который сможет вновь объединить "Друзей", и фанаты все же получат долгожданное продолжение.

Напомним, "Друзья" - американский сериал, выходивший в эфир с 1994 по 2002 год. Главные герои - шестеро друзей - Рейчел, Моника, Фиби, Джоуи, Чендлер и Росс. Три девушки и три парня, которые дружат, живут по соседству, вместе убивают время и противостоят жестокой реальности, делятся своими секретами и иногда очень сильно влюбляются.

ТРЕЙЛЕР ДРУЗЬЯ 2018.**Please refrain from reuploading/posting our video anywhere else and or claiming it as your own, appropriate action will be taken if stolen.** "The One With The Reunion" Friends The Movie Teaser trailer concept for the rumored and desperately requested friends reunion movie. Friends The Movie is both, a continuation and finale to the hit TV series "Friends". This picks up a few years where the final season left off with Ben and Emma grown up. Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together! Fans of the show have been waiting for a reunion of all six members of the cast for ages and on a recent appearance on the Today show Lisa spilled the news that it had actually happened. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Kudrow herself have recently all met for dinner: We have convened. Privately. For dinner. It was really fun! We had such a good time, it was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop." The show ended in 2004 and has constantly been subjected to speculation over whether or not it could return for a feature film. Friends is an American television sitcom, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons. With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six 20 30-something friends living in Manhattan.