«Призрак оперы» Уэббер посвятил второй жене, а счастье нашел с третьей

Andrew is so rock ready! #TeamALW. #Repost @nytimes At a glance, @andrewlloydwebber the composer of Cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera might be the least likely person to produce and compose a musical about pent-up prep-schoolers who learn to stick it to the man. But he s done just that for the Broadway adaptation of the 2003 Jack Black comedy School of Rock (@sormusical). I haven t written a score that s going to change the Western world or the musical as we presently know it. Andrew said of the $16 million show. But I just hope it s fun. @sormusical is in previews and opens on December 6. @damonwinter photographed the 67-year-old composer and musical-theater impresario in Midtown Manhattan.