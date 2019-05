Что известно о Пенни Мордонт - первой женщине министре обороны Великобритании

Last night I voted against the first amendment- so I voted to keep no deal on the table. This amendment passed. I voted in favour of the Malthouse amendment which would have provided for a managed no deal transition to a trade deal - which would have bought our Port and businesses extra time for preparations to leave the EU. This amendment failed. I strongly believe we should be keeping no deal on the table. It is not the outcome I want but it helps us in our leverage with the EU. Unfortunately keeping a no deal scenario on the table was rejected by the Commons. However, in practical terms, the only way no deal can be stopped is by revoking article 50 or agreeing a deal. Parliament has to wake up to that fact. We must deliver Brexit in an orderly way and I will continue to vote and fight to do so.