Премия Рунета-2020
Общество25 августа 2021 11:00

Ocean and Climate Science Events Day 3

The Southern Ocean and Climate Change
Фото с сайта pixabay.com

Ocean Lecture Hall // Ocean and Climate Science Events // Day 3
Ocean Lecture Hall // Ocean and Climate Science Events // Day 3
Speakers and topics 12:00 Philippe Cousteau: Scientific research and monitoring in Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica: supporting conservation through science 16:00 Ricardo ROURA: The Southern Ocean and Climate Change An online lecture series within Ocean and Climate Science Events devoted to the launch of the UN Decade of Ocean Science. Questions to lecturers: www.univer.ist.su
