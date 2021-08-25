Ocean Lecture Hall // Ocean and Climate Science Events // Day 3
Speakers and topics 12:00 Philippe Cousteau: Scientific research and monitoring in Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica: supporting conservation through science 16:00 Ricardo ROURA: The Southern Ocean and Climate Change
An online lecture series within Ocean and Climate Science Events devoted to the launch of the UN Decade of Ocean Science. Questions to lecturers: www.univer.ist.su