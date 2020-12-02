Россия
Музей естественной истории Лондона объявил шорт лист из 25 номинантов на премию Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award 2020

Музей естественной истории Лондона объявил шорт лист из 25 номинантов на премию Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award 2020. Фото: Andrew Lee, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Ami Vitale, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Wim van den Heever, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Thomas Peschak, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Sergio Marijuán Campuzano, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Sergio Marijuán Campuzano, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2

Фото: Sam Sloss, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Robert Irwin, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Petri Pietiläinen, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Pallavi Prasad Laveti, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Oliver Richter, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Neil Anderson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Mogens Trolle, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Laurent Ballesta, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Kirsten Luce, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Karine Aigner, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Joseph Dominic Anthony, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Guillermo Esteves, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Gary Meredith, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Frédéric Larrey, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Emmanuel Rondeau, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Douglas Gimesy, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Britta Jaschinski, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Andy Parkinson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Andrey Shpatak, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

