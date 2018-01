Как живет 21-летняя наследница Билла Гейтса: Никаких спорткаров, частных лайнеров и кутежа

In Burkina Faso where it s hot and dry pretty much all year long tradition calls for hosts to welcome their guests by offering them water. (I m visiting Burkina Faso this week, and I ve gotten to experience this firsthand at almost every stop.) A group of mothers I met on Tuesday told me that in the past, they used to give their newborns water, too in part, to welcome them to the world and in part, because they figured water would quench a baby s thirst better than breastmilk. But they also told me they ve noticed that babies who are fed water get sick more often. All three mothers say they are now committed to giving their new babies only breastmilk. One of our foundation's partners, an initiative called Alive & Thrive, has taken a number of creative routes to spread the message that exclusive breastfeeding is the gold standard in infant nutrition and that breastmilk is all babies need to stay hydrated and healthy in the first six months of life. Their work in Burkina Faso is already yielding measurable results. The women I met told me that as more families come to understand that breastmilk is the healthier option, the custom of giving babies water is starting to disappear and their kids are noticeably healthier because of it. As one of the mothers told me, Now, there is peace in the family.