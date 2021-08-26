Scientists say there are 10 years left to save and protect the world's oceans. How can anyone help?

Two Polar Oceans, an online lesson for high school students
Speaker Online lesson teacher - Elena Zharkova, representative of Russia in the Coalition for the Conservation of the Southern Ocean and Antarctic ASOC, author and leader of environmental education projects, including the initiator of a series of lessons for schoolchildren "Discovering Antarctica Together"; head of the All-Russian educational project "Week for the Protection of Animals"; organizer of the photo exhibition "In the icy embrace of the southern continent"; lecturer of the first Russian-language TV channel about the World Ocean and the history of relations between man and the sea - OCEAN-TV The lesson will cover the following topics: Geography of the location of the oceans History of discoveries How are the oceans studied? Biology of the oceans White bears Penguins What threatens the polar oceans? Climate change in the polar oceans Polar Code Polar Oceans Marine Protected Area Networks International cooperation in polar oceans Impact of climate change on the Southern Ocean