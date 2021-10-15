Россия
Россия
Россия
15 октября 2021 14:24

Лучшие снимки конкурса фотографий дикой природы Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021

"Запах, шум, усталость и боль". Фото: Stefano Unterthiner / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Zack Clothier / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"Паук в палатке". Фото: Vidyun R Hebbar / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"Интимное прикосновение". Фото: Shane Kalyn / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Martin Gregus / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Majed Ali / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Абсолютный победитель конкурса - снимлк "Сотворение". Фото: Laurent Ballesta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Lasse Kurkela / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Фото: Justin Gilligan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"Где размножаются гигантские тритоны". Фото: João Rodrigues / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

