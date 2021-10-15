Лучшие снимки конкурса фотографий дикой природы Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021

"Запах, шум, усталость и боль". Фото: Stefano Unterthiner / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Фото: Zack Clothier / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
"Паук в палатке". Фото: Vidyun R Hebbar / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
"Интимное прикосновение". Фото: Shane Kalyn / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Фото: Martin Gregus / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Фото: Majed Ali / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Абсолютный победитель конкурса - снимлк "Сотворение". Фото: Laurent Ballesta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Фото: Lasse Kurkela / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Фото: Justin Gilligan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year
"Где размножаются гигантские тритоны". Фото: João Rodrigues / Wildlife Photographer of the Year