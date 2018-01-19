2018-01-19T17:41:42+03:00
Звезды

«Хороша, чертовка!»: дочь Джонни Деппа скопировала фотосессию своей мамы

Поклонники уверены, что Ванесса Паради и ее наследница очень похожи
Ольга АНТОНОВА
Поделиться:
Комментарии: comments7
Фотограф признался, снимки Лили поразили егоФотограф признался, снимки Лили поразили егоФото: Личная страничка героя публикации в соцсети
Изменить размер текста:

Гены пальцем не сотрешь – это как раз про подающие большие надежды дочь Джонни Деппа Лили-Роуз, которая мало того очень артистична как папа, но и красива как мама – Ванесса Паради. Несмотря на свой юный возраст, девушка уже несколько лет снимается для обложек модных журналов, а легендарный дизайнер Карл Лагерфельд неоднократно называл Лили-Роуз своей музой. На днях Лили-Роуз Депп стала героиней модного эксперимента - примерила темный парик и поучаствовала в фотосессии, позируя полуголой.

Как рассказал модный фотограф и близкий друг Лили Люк Гилфорд, девушка решила повторить фотосессию своей матери: несколько лет назад французская актриса сама снималась в подобном образе.

lukegilfordlukegilford
I ve been thinking a lot about the idea of intimacy. It s an important element in my work and a feeling I often try to convey in my films and photographs. I believe intimacy is developed the same way as a relationship - through mutual trust & respect, and over time. True intimacy cannot be forced and it s not a one way street. It is so powerful because it takes a real connection to exist, and real connections take work, patience, and love. With this in mind, @lilyrose_depp and I decided to start a new series of photographs together. We shared references over the course of weeks, many of them of her mother obviously a very personal process for Lily. We went and bought a wig inspired by a shoot her mother had done decades before, and spent a couple days hanging out and taking photos together at home. It was just the two of us and our friend Walker, no crew whatsoever. The images of her in bed and crying especially move me because they are so honest. This experience was so inspiring because it reminded me how rewarding it is to collaborate with friends, and how meaningful it is to create authentic trust and intimacy
9467 отметок «Нравится»118 комментариевInstagram

«Это была очень личная съемка для Лили. Мы купили парик, а потом просто провели несколько дней дома, фотографируя. Только Лили, я и наш друг», - рассказал автор съемки.

Фотограф признался, снимки Лили поразили его — настолько они получились честными и пронзительными.

Поделиться: Напечатать
Подпишитесь на новости:

Понравился материал?

Подпишитесь на тематическую рассылку, и не пропускайте материалы, которые пишет Ольга АНТОНОВА

 
Читайте также
Новости 24
Крупный пожар вспыхнул в Военно-морской академии в Петербурге
Похороны солистки The Cranberries состоятся 23 января в Ирландии
Трамп и Порошенко могут встретиться в Давосе
Пьяный водитель в Подмосковье пытался застрелить полицейского
Отдых в Турции подорожает: отели собираются поднять цены
Саакашвили в Крещение окунулся в ледяной Днепр
МОК уменьшил число россиян, которых могут пустить на Олимпиаду – 2018
Лавров опроверг сообщения о выводе российских военных из Африна
Папа Римский остановил кортеж, чтобы помочь упавшей с лошади сотруднице полиции
Лавров: Москва готова к диалогу с Вашингтоном, несмотря на новую военную стратегию США
Лавров: закон о реинтеграции Донбасса перечеркивает минские договоренности
МИД России: США исказили позицию Москвы по химоружию в Сирии
Танкер с российским газом для США развернулся посреди Атлантики
В Италии кот получил в наследство 30 тысяч евро
Перевозившее в Китай С-400 судно попало в шторм и вернулось в Россию
Порошенко предложил способ «усовершенствовать» санкции против России
США обвинили Россию и Китай в «подрыве международного порядка»
Путин обсудил с членами Совбеза закон о реинтеграции Донбасса
В Госдуму внесли законопроект о выходе России из ВТО
Пентагон: главная угроза нацбезопасности США - соперничество великих держав, а не терроризм
«Газпром» получил разрешение на строительство второй нитки «Турецкого потока»
Петр Фрадков прокомментировал назначение на пост главы Промсвязьбанка
Названа цена входного билета на вечеринку Трампа
ЦБ: в первом квартале 2018 года инфляция сохранится на уровне 2,5%