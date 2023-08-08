Information about the Media Group «Komsomolskaya Pravda»

«Komsomolskaya Pravda» Media Group is one of the largest multimedia holdings with a 98–year history, producing its own unique content for an audience of millions. The structure of the Media Group includes 59 regional editorial offices, 40 partner enterprises, 14 subsidiaries and branches, 4 publications, 5 websites and 1 radio station.

The total weekly audience of the Group's media projects is 70.5 million people worldwide.

Coverage of all resources under the KP brand: 89 regions of Russia (including 4 new regions in Novorossiya), 13 countries of the world.

The list of publications of the Media Group includes the daily newspaper «Komsomolskaya Pravda», the weekly issue of «Komsomolskaya Pravda», the online publication «Komsomolskaya Pravda» (www.kp.ru), radio «Komsomolskaya Pravda», online publication radiokp.ru, TV guide «Teleprogramma».

«Komsomolskaya Pravda» website (kp.ru) is one of the leaders among the sites of the «Media and news» category, having one of the highest citation ratings. According to Mediascope website kp.ru is included in the TOP-3 of audience reach in Russia among the sites of the category «Media and news». At the same time, the number of visitors daily is 3.5 million, and monthly attendance is 78.3 million. The publication has 68 regional sites in Russia and 4 sites abroad with a single entry point to kp.ru.

KP group in social networks and messengers has 7.0 million subscribers.

The site publishes news, analytical materials, interviews, comments, audio, video and photos on more than 30 thematic sections. Website kp.ru – the owner of a reliable reputation, a three-time winner of the prestigious «Runet Award».

«Komsomolskaya Pravda TV» (video production, refers to kp.ru) produces thousands of videos on websites and social networks. We have 10 professional awards for the last 3 years, among them there is an international one! You can also see examples of works on the website of our video production.

According to the results of 2022 - more than 1.4 billion views of videos of own production. Of these, there are more than 1.3 billion in social networks, and on the website kp.ru - more than 120 million views.

The daily and weekly socio-political newspapers «Komsomolskaya Pravda» are the most authoritative, widely read and quoted federal publications in Russia. The audience of the «KP – daily» edition is 2.8 million people (according to Mediascope). The audience of «KP-weekly» is 3.4 million people (according to Mediascope). The audience of the issue of KP abroad is 500 thousand people.

«Komsomolskaya Pravda» ranks first in the rating of mass media writing about social responsibility (Medialogy for 2020-2022), as well as first among the favorite brands of Russians (Online market intelligent 2019-2022).

«Komsomolskaya Pravda» radio station is an information and talk radio with round-the-clock broadcasting. It is included in the TOP-5 talk radio stations according to Mediascope (October 2022-March 2023), and also, according to Medialogy in February 2023, ranks third among the most cited radio stations in Russia.

The radio went on the air in February 2009. (Moscow 97.2 FM). Since then, it has been demonstrating the growth of popularity and interest of radio listeners. Currently, the broadcast covers more than 400 localities. In addition, in any city in the world, radio «Komsomolskaya Pravda» can be listened to on the website fm.kp.ru, platforms iOS, Android, itunes, tunein, Moscow-FM, etc.

The weekly audience of the radio station according to Mediascope is 5,1 million people (according to Mediascope).

Site traffic radiokp.ru - 204 thousand people per month (according to LiveInternet). The total number of subscribers in the social networks of radio KP is 330 thousand.

On the air: news, author's programs of experts and well-known KP journalists, programs on current topics of the day, analytical programs, radio marathons.

Participants of the broadcast: KP correspondents (more than 500 in the country), famous guests and experts, professional presenters, radio listeners.

Features of the broadcast: fresh and up-to-date information in real time, discussion of current social and political topics, discussions of opponents, communication with listeners live.

The production of unique and exclusive content with the highest possible citation in the media for all information platforms of the «Komsomolskaya Pravda» Publishing House is carried out by the editorial staff of the «Komsomolskaya Pravda» Media Group, both in Moscow and in regional offices.

Among the most outstanding awards of the radio station:

- «Best news radio station», «Best Business Radio Station» (RSA);

- «Heroes of the Pen» Award, winner in the nomination «For Social Partnership»;

- Winner of the «Media-Peacemaker» contest

- Winner of the Radiomania Award: nominations «Progress of the Year», «A Real Hit Parade»

Komsomolskaya Pravda is also an extensive network of press centers across the country (39 sites) and its own event department within the holding, which annually conducts hundreds of press events of various kinds under the auspices of the KP - press conferences, round tables, teleconferences, photo exhibitions, contests, awards, award ceremonies, debates, presentations, lectures, etc. Each of these events is aimed at improving the financial performance of the company as a whole and at high citations based on the results of the events.